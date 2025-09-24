Excellence in Education: Erik Smith

Erik Smith is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Erik's nominator says, “Erik is in his 18th year of teaching. His development of studio 143 stands out as it exemplifies his dedication to his students”.

When asked why he both teaches and coaches, Erik said “Because I really enjoy it. I like giving back. I like to see people succeed. I think in both of those roles, you have to understand that with different students, success is different. So every day there's some kind of reward. It could still be a down in the dumps today, but somebody might have been at the top of their game that day.”

Erik Smith from Eaton Rapids Public Schools has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube