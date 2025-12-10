Excellence in Education: Elizabeth Lautner

Elizabeth Lautner is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Elizabeth's nominator says, “We have witnessed her put her heart and soul into her students, or as she would say, her kids. Liz works diligently nights, days, weekends and through the summer months to ensure she can provide the best for her students of all backgrounds and abilities.”

“I know that reading is the foundation of all other learning,” says Elizabeth, "So when my kids leave me to go on to second grade, I want them to just be able to be very fluent readers and have a love for learning and for reading.”

Elizabeth Lautner from Courtade Elementary has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

