Excellence in Education: Celia Bissett

Celia Bissett is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Sam Davenport and Oren Emshanov, Celia’s nominators, say, “When I was in fourth grade, I thought math was a little bland, but then I had the chance to join extended math, and I took it. Miss Bissett taught us that math is great, and it helps us with so many things in our everyday lives.”

“Math Walks is something I picked up off of the internet, actually,” says Celia, “You have a themed algebra problem, and instead of using x's and y's you use pictures. So it might be a theme of beach things, and you would make three suns equals nine. And then one of them would equal three and then they solve the problem, and at the end of the year we go outside and we draw those on the sidewalk. So, then kids take math walks solving other kids' problems and they're doing algebra and they don't even know it. ”

Celia Bissett from Highlands Middle School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

