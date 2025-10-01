Excellence in Education: Brett Metzger

Brett Metzger is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Jimmy Rogers, Brett’s nominator, says, “Brett sort of embodies all of the traits that you would want in an educator. As a person he's very genuine, and he has a passion and enthusiasm that really translates perfectly to the classroom.”

“We do capstone projects in our Geometry in Construction,” says Brett, “The first year I ran it at Brown City we did a chicken coop. Seeing them work out angles and understanding where Pythagorean theorem actually plays out in real life, and understanding, hey that's how you square a building is a pretty neat thing to see.”

Brett Metzger from Brown City Junior Senior High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

