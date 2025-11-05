Excellence in Education: Ben Darin

Ben Darin is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Rachel and Eric Darin, Ben’s nominator, says, “Not only is he a phenomenal teacher, he is an outstanding role model to those he leads. And if you ask us, a pretty terrific human being."

“When I was in third grade I had some medical things that happened, one of my bouts of cancer,” says Ben, “I was in and out of the classroom and my teacher at the time made it very easy for me to come and go and jump back in the class and just feel appreciated and loved. And I thought, you know, I've kind of got a knack for explaining things to other people. Why not make that my direction in life? I could be that resource for someone at some point in their life to sort of help give back.”

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Ben from Forest Hills Eastern Middle School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube