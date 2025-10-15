Excellence in Education: Becca Drozd

Becca Drozd is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Rachel Modderman, Becca’s nominator, says, “Rebecca’s a school psychologist who goes above and beyond in all that she does. She is an advocate for students with disabilities. She is just simply exceptional and well deserving of this recognition.”

“My main traditional role of the school psych is to do special education evaluations to determine eligibility for special education services, and then how can we best meet those students’ needs in the classroom,” says Becca, “When we get to see growth and success and that confidence boost in that kid, it's like it - it changes their lives, which in turn changes ours.”

Becca Drozd from Hopkins Public Schools has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

