Excellence in Education: Barb Lowe

ALMA, Mich. — Barb Lowe is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"She has high expectations for every single student regardless of their background," says Beth Moulton-Welker, Lowe's nominator. “She believes that all of them can and will learn in her classroom.”

“I've never been recognized like that before, so it's just really special,” says Barb. “I like to watch kids become the best that they can be.”

Barb has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Pine Avenue Elementary School will receive a $500 grant.

