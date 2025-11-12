Excellence in Education: Amanda Lewis

Amanda Lewis is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Jaqueline Line, Amanda’s nominator, says, “Amanda teaches third grade here and is a phenomenal teacher. She's constantly doing really fun projects that her class really enjoys.”

“So this past month in September, I transformed my classroom into a cafe,” says Amanda, “So I had red and white checkered tablecloths over their desk, I had little table signs that were there. And then each table was a different genre or a type of book, and they got to spend some time quietly reading with cafe music playing and then we came together and we talked about the different books they read and what they liked and what they didn't. So it was a really fun experience.”

Amanda from Sault Area Elementary School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

