What is the status of the war between Ukraine and Russia?

One week after Russia sent its largest drone attack yet against Ukraine's capital, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there is now a focus on beefing up Ukraine's defenses as winter quickly approaches.

The Ukrainian president says his focus right now is around the Donetsk region, a place where there has been heavy fighting in recent weeks as Russia has attempted to take key cities.

Ukraine has fended off multiple attacks from Russia around the city of Avdiivka, which is less than 10 miles from Donetsk city and is now nearly encircled by Russian forces.

And while Russia claims it's advancing along the front lines, the front actually hasn't moved much for either side in the past year.

Ukraine's summer counteroffensive was less effective than hoped for, and Russian pushes have likewise turned out to be grinding offensives with little change in the front lines.

Instead, Russia has continued its strategy of targeting civilian infrastructure. Just days ago, Russia launched one of its largest drone attacks yet on Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv.

Ukraine says it shot down the majority of the drones, but the attack serves as a sign that Russia is still well-stocked with weapons such as drones.

With winter weather looming and indeed already hitting parts of Ukraine, the stalemate isn't expected to budge.

"I think we need to now realize that there is not a silver bullet, not a single (weapons) system that by itself will change for them and for the situation on the battlefield. We have to be prepared for a long and hard fight," said Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary-general.

And in Washington, the future of U.S. support for Ukraine is in question as more aid goes to Israel.

