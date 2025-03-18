More thunderstorms possible across West Michigan Wednesday evening

WEST MICHIGAN — Another March storm system this week brings the risk of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening (ABOVE).

West Michigan is currently in the "Marginal Risk" area for severe storms, which is the lowest threat level (Level 1 out of 5). This means there is enough energy in the atmosphere to produce a few strong gusty storms as the cold front moves through, but widespread severe storms are not expected.

The best timeframe for strong storms in West Michigan will be after 6 PM, but for most around the 131 corridor it will be 8-10 PM. Storms should be out of the area by midnight Thursday at the latest.

This setup comes as another large Pacific low currently located in California strengthens as it moves over the Rockies and ejects into the Plains. There is a large area of the central U.S. from the Upper Mississippi Valley to the Lower Mississippi Valley at risk for severe storms Wednesday. The best environment for severe storms Wednesday afternoon is in the yellow SLIGHT RISK area (level 2 out of 5) in eastern Illinois and western Indiana.

There will be breezy south winds both tomorrow and Wednesday, pulling warm and humid air up from the South. Highs getting into the middle and upper 60s both days will help feed the atmosphere and increase energy levels. The low pressure and cold front system plowing into the warm and humid air creates a "clash of the airmasses", resulting in isolated severe storm potential.

TIMING

Wednesday will be dry through the mid to late afternoon. A wave of showers will move through ahead of the cold front in the afternoon, but is not the main event.

Thunderstorms, some of which could be strong or severe, will be approaching around sunset. Gusty winds 50-60 mph will be the primary threat with this line of storms. Make sure to bring any lightweight yard or deck items inside!

Storms move quickly through West Michigan into the late evening, keeping the threat of wind gusts along with small pea-size hail.

By midnight, the line of thunderstorms will be moving out of West Michigan, taking the rain and storm threat with it.

Scattered showers back behind the main line may continue for a few hours. As cold air wraps in behind the cold front rain showers will change to snow showers early Thursday morning and temperatures will plunge into the 30s.

Rain totals will be around a quarter to a third of an inch. Any little bit helps to chip into the drought!

