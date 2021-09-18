Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Saturday will usher in a dry day with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be down a few degrees compared to yesterday, but will still be above average for mid-September. Sunday and Monday still look to be the warmest days of the bunch with highs in the lower 80s plus sticky humidity. Showers and storms make a return to the forecast late Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures cool substantially by midweek when highs may struggle to reach the mid 60s. Have a great weekend!

***Fall officially arrives Wednesday September 22 at 3:21 P.M.. It's what we call the autumnal equinox, or fall equinox. Equal days and equal nights...about 12 hours of each. Now on Wednesday, we actually have 12 hours and 9 minutes of daylight. This is because we measure sunrise from the first part of the sun above the horizon and sunset as the last bit of sun before it dips below the horizon. Additionally, light bends. Those 2 reasons are why we actually get a little more daylight on the equinox.

TODAY: Morning clouds southeast of Grand Rapids, then plenty of afternoon sun. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY: Increasing p.m. clouds with scattered showers late. Humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely and scattered storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers lingering. Comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube