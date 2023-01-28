Today's Forecast: Mild & cloudy ahead of P.M. snow showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: A cloudy & cool start to your weekend today, with clouds building through the morning. Get ready for another wave of snow this afternoon into the evening. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted for counties north of I-94. Click HERE for the latest updates. The heaviest snow accumulation is likely north of I-94 where 4" to 6" of snow is likely by Sunday morning. Several communities could see accumulation over 6" closer to I-96. If you live along and south of I-94, you can plan on 2" to 4" of accumulation by Sunday morning. All-in-all, keep your snow gear handy once again this weekend! Cold air is on tap this weekend dropping high temperatures into the 20s. The cold snap is likely to hang around into the beginning of February. Tuesday will be the coldest day next week with a high temperature of 18 degrees. Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Cloudy with another wave of snow arriving in the afternoon. Another 4" to 6" possible, especially near I-96. Locations closer to I-94 will be in the 2" to 4" range. Isolated higher amounts are possible for all! A wintry mix is possible south of I-94. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Widespread snow showers. Cloudy and breezy. Lows in near 20 degrees. Winds shift east at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Steady snow ending in the late morning. Becoming mostly cloudy with moments of sunshine possible. Highs in the middle and upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering flurries. Highs in the lower 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, few flurries possible. Highs in the upper teens to near 20 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with flurries possible. Highs in the lower 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries possible. Highs in the lower 20s.

