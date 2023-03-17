Today's Forecast: Falling temperatures, mostly cloudy and windy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Don't forget your rain coat as you step outside early this morniing! Widespread rain showers will persist through early this morning before transitioning to light snow. Most communities will pick up 0.50" to 0.75" of rainfall by this morning. Colder air will sweep in through the day transitioning rain over to light snow. Only minor snow accumulation of a dusting or so is likely. Winds will ramp up on today, as well, from the northwest at 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45/50 mph. Even colder air will blast West Michigan on Saturday, along with additional lake effect snow accumulation between 1" to 3". The steadiest accumulations will be along/west of U.S. 131. Saturday will feature bitter cold 'feels like' temperatures due to the strong winds. Spring officially arrives on Monday at 5:24 P.M. We call it the spring equinox. It's the exact time when the sun is directly overhead of the equator giving most locations around the globe "equal days and equal nights" with about 12 hours of each. There are indications that our temperatures may reach or exceed 50 degrees next week! Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: HAPPY ST. PATRICK'S DAY! Cloudy with rain transitioning to snow showers. Little/no accumulation is expected at this time. Highs in the mid/upper 40s before daybreak, then falling throughout the day. Winds northwest at 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

TONIGHT: Lake effect snow showers, breezy & cloudy. Lows in the upper teens.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Snow accumulations of 1" to 3" possible. Highs only in the mid/upper 20s. Winds north/northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chills will be only in the teens a majority of the day!

SUNDAY: Early morning cloud cover with some lingering flurries, otherwise afternoon sunshine. Highs in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: First official day of Spring! Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

