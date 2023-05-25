Today's Forecast: Cooler temperatures with plenty of sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Temperatures are kicking off in the upper 30s to lower 40s this morning, with mostly clear skies. A Frost Advisory continues this morning for communities north of I-94 until 8 o’clock. Sunshine will be in full force for today, but it will also be the coolest day of the week with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Overnight into Friday expect another chilly evening with temperatures dropping back into the 30s. Another frost advisory can be expected. Warmer air and sunny skies are on tap for Friday and the weekend. Your Memorial Day Weekend looks ideal with temperatures in the 80s. Get outside and enjoy! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Sunny and cool. Highs in the middle/upper 60s. Winds northeast/east at 5 to 15.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Frost advisory expected. Lows in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Sunny, seasonable, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

