MSP releases safety tips ahead of winter storm

MICHIGAN — Michigan State Police urges residents to prepare ahead of the winter storm that is expected to batter the Mitten State this week.

As many as 16 inches of snow is expected to accumulate over much of the state, possibly reaching as high as 20 inches in the southwest area, MSP says. With the added threat of high wind speeds, driving conditions could become hazardous.

"Michiganders should prepare for difficult and potentially dangerous conditions on both Wednesday and Thursday because of the incoming storm," says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "Staying home will keep you safe and will help emergency crews focus on improving road conditions and assisting those who need it.”

Troopers advise Michiganders to do the following during this or any winter storm:

Stay inside when possible. Wear warm clothes if you must head out.

Refrain from overexerting yourself; that applies to snow shoveling, pushing vehicles and walking through deep snow. Frequent breaks are encouraged.

Be wary of loss of feeling in face, fingers or toes; they could be signs of frostbite.

Be wary of hypothermia, characterized by wild shivering, drowsiness and memory loss.

Take off wet or damp clothing, which can increase risk of hypothermia.

Weatherproof all windows and doors.

Inspect heating units, as damaged units could lead to carbon monoxide.

Stay in touch with at-risk family and friends.

View road conditions if driving is necessary.

"Travel may be extremely dangerous over the next few days, so we are asking people to stay home, if possible," says MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper. "Winter weather is not unexpected in Michigan but preparing beforehand is the best way to keep you and your family safe."

Visit MSP’s website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube