Watch Now
WeatherAlerts

Actions

New Air Quality Statements for 2024

Air Quality Alert or Advisory explains the severity of impacts
When an Air Quality Alert or Clean Air Action Day is issued, it is time to act!
Air Quality Advisory v. Alert
AIR QUALITY INDEX
Posted at 7:11 AM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 07:11:35-04

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service, in line with The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), has issued an update to Air Quality statements. They will not issue and Advisory or minor impacts, and Alerts for more serious instances.

AIR QUALITY INDEX

Advisory postings are related to elevated levels of ozone or pollution here at the surface. If you can car pool or bike to work or school, there are little/no emissions (or lower emissions) which helps our air quality.

Alerts, meanwhile, not only impacts sensitive groups, but all people. Below is a brief explanation of the difference between the Alert and Advisory descriptions.

Air Quality Advisory v. Alert

Most days will be an Air Quality Advisory, with Alerts less common, and mostly related to any dense wildfire smoke in West Michigan.

For other ideas or suggestions, or to educate yourself a bit more on this issue, visit the West Michigan Clean Air Coalition website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book