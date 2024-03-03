The deadline to file your taxes is April 15th, 2024

(WXYZ) — Unless you’ve already requested an extension from the IRS, the deadline to get your taxes filed is April 15th, 2024.
A recent reportfound 1 in 4 Americans don’t feel prepared to file their taxes this year and 29% say they procrastinate filing. If you’re cutting it close to the deadline, here are some last-minute tips and reminders to help you as you prepare to file.
- Know the filing deadline: According to IPX 1031, 28% of Americans don’t know when the deadline is to file taxes in 2024. 1 in 5 people think it’s April 18th. If you’re waiting until the last minute, make sure you know the deadline and make a plan for getting them filed.
- Find all your documents: If you’re crunching to file, the last thing you want to worry about is searching for missing documents. Make sure to locate and have the accessible before you file to avoid any hiccups in the process.
- Maximize IRA and HSA contributions: You have until April 15th to make any last-minute contributions you’d like to claim on your return. These contributions are tax-deductible.
- Reference prior returns: This can help speed up the filing process. If your financial situation hasn’t changed much, you should have a good idea of what your income will be, the deductions you can claim and the forms you need to file.
- Review your work: It’s easy to make a mistake, especially if you’re running low on time. Be sure to double-check your numbers to help avoid being audited. Give yourself enough time to file to reduce the risk of making a mistake.
- Request an extension in advance if you need more time: If you know you need more time, you must request an extension from the IRS. You can find more information on the IRS’ website.