St. Johns mother-daughter duo donates 35th state Capitol Christmas tree, first from Clinton County

Mother-daughter business partners in St. Johns, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, are making Michigan holidays history.

On Oct. 28, the Becks will donate their 63-foot spruce on State Street in St. Johns to be the state Capitol lawn's 35th Christmas tree.

Out of the 35 trees, this one selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget, is the 12th from the lower peninsula and the first from Clinton County.

The Becks weren't available for interview, but in a statement to FOX 47 News Mary Ann wrote, "We bought the property this past spring, and the previous owner mentioned that the State of Michigan was interested in the tree. It's an honor to be able to say our tree is the official state Christmas tree. Caitlin and I are so proud to be a part of this state tradition."

The tree will be on the state Capitol's lawn Oct. 29, but won't be lit up until the 38th annual Silver Bells in the City celebration in Lansing on Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.