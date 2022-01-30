Watch

Spotlight on the News: Inside the success of TV-7 Newsmakers of the Year; Jim Harbaugh & Mel Tucker

Posted at 3:42 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 15:42:20-05

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 30, Spotlight on the News will look at the success of University of Michigan's Jim Harbaugh & Michigan State University's Mel Tucker, our Channel 7 Newsmakers of the Year for their 2021 college football season accomplishments. Tucker & Harbaugh will be profiled in the special program which dates back to our first TV-7 Newsmaker in 1994.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

