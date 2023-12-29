'You couldn't write a better script.' Lions ready for primetime game against Cowboys

The Detroit Lions are just two days from their primetime matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys are 10-5 on the season and fighting for the top spot in the NFC East. The Lions are 11-4 this season and clinched their first division title in 30 years last weekend.

Dallas is good at home. Really good in fact, winning their last 15 games at AT&T Stadium. It's their longest home winning streak sine the early 80s.

However, the Lions are riding an even higher high with the top seed in the NFC still up for grabs.

Head coach Dan Campbell said real competitors don't get complacent and his team wants more. The ultimate stage is set for Saturday night.

"I think it's perfect. You couldn't write a better script," Campbell said. "It gives you a real good idea where you're at, because this is one of the top teams in the NFC. We're out at their place where they play their best football, their back's against the wall, they're going to give you their very best shot."

The biggest thing to come out of Thursday is a clean injury report for the Lions' offensive line, one of the best in the league.

There is still no C.J. Gardner-Johnson or James Houston, and Brock Wright is also out. Cam Sutton is questionable.

