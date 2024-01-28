USA Hockey to mandate neck laceration protection for players under 18 effective Aug. 1

(AP) — USA Hockey is mandating neck laceration protection for all players under the age of 18.

The new rule goes into effect Aug. 1.

The decision comes three months after American Adam Johnson died after taking a skate blade to the neck during a game in the Elite Ice Hockey League in England.

The International Ice Hockey Federation has since mandated neck guards for players at all levels at the tournaments it runs.

USA Hockey's decision announced Sunday comes after the sport's governing body in the country's congress approved the mandate at its annual meeting.

The NHL currently does not have any such mandate for players.