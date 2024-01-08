Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Undefeated and in the national championship, Michigan says it was always 'Houston or bust'

Undefeated and in the national championship, Michigan says it was always 'Houston or bust' | Brad Galli has more from NRG Stadium
Posted at 12:26 AM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 00:53:34-05

HOUSTON — Undefeated and in the national championship, Michigan says this season's mission was always "Houston or bust."

No. 1 Michigan (14-0, Big Ten) and No. 2 Washington (14-0, Pac-12) will face off at 7:30 p.m. Monday. It will air on ESPN.

Brad Galli has more from NRG Stadium in Houston.

Undefeated and in the national championship, Michigan says it was always 'Houston or bust'
Michigan's secondary ready for battle with prolific Michael Penix Jr.
Michigan receives impromptu fan send-off before final walk-through in Houston

INTERVIEW: Kirk Herbstreit explains how U-M finally got to CFP title game, his love for the sport
INTERVIEW: ESPN's Chris Fowler on calling championships, Jim Harbaugh, and Michigan's potential moment
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit sit down with Brad Galli ahead of their championship game broadcast on ESPN

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book