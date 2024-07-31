Tigers trade pitcher Jack Flaherty to LA Dodgers at trade deadline

(WXYZ) — As the clock wound down on the Major League Baseball trade deadline, it is being reported that the Detroit Tigers have traded starting pitcher Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The move was reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan. It hasn't been announced what the Tigers are receiving in return, although there are reports they will get prospects Thayron Liranzo and Trey Sweeney.

Flaherty has a 7 and 5 record in 18 appearances this year, with a 2.95 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 106.2 innings pitched this season.