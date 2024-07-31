Watch Now
Tigers trade pitcher Jack Flaherty to LA Dodgers at trade deadline

The Tigers traded Jack Flaherty, Andrew Chafin, and Mark Canha, but kept Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline| Brad Galli has more
(WXYZ) — As the clock wound down on the Major League Baseball trade deadline, it is being reported that the Detroit Tigers have traded starting pitcher Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The move was reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan. It hasn't been announced what the Tigers are receiving in return, although there are reports they will get prospects Thayron Liranzo and Trey Sweeney.

Flaherty has a 7 and 5 record in 18 appearances this year, with a 2.95 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 106.2 innings pitched this season.

