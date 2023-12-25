The Detroit Lions haven’t won a playoff game in 32 years; here’s their postseason history

The Detroit Lions are officially in the playoffs! Detroit clinched the NFC North for the first-time ever and their first division title since 1993.
It’s also the Lions’ first playoff appearance since 2016. However, it’s been a long time since Detroit last won a playoff game.
You have to go all the way back to 1991 season when they beat the Dallas Cowboys 38-6 in the NFC divisional round on Jan. 5, 1992.
Since then, the Lions have had eight straight playoff losses, starting with the NFC championship in 1991 to the Washington Redskins.
Detroit has a 7-13 record in the playoffs, but the Lions are 0-9 in the Wild Card, 3-2 in the division, 0-1 in the conference championship, but they are 4-1 in the championship – all are before 1966.
Below is the Lions’ playoff history, according to Pro Football Reference
- 1935 - 26-7 win over New York Giants for the Championship
- 1952 - 31-21 win over Los Angeles Rams in divisional and 17-7 win over Cleveland Browns for the Championship
- 1953 - 17-16 win over the Cleveland Browns for the Championship
- 1954 - 56-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the Championship
- 1957 - 31-27 win over San Francisco 49ers in Divisional round and 59-14 win over Cleveland Browns for the Championship
- 1970 - 5-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional round
- 1982 - 31-7 loss to Washington Redskins in the Wild Card
- 1983 - 24-23 loss to San Franciso 49ers in the Wild Card
- 1991 - 38-6 win over Dallas Cowboys in Divisional round and 41-10 loss to Washington Redskins in the Conference Championship
- 1993 - 28-24 loss to Green Bay Packers in Wild Card
- 1994 - 16-12 loss to Green Bay Packers in Wild Card
- 1995 - 58-37 loss to Philadelphia Eagles in Wild Card
- 1997 - 20-10 loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Wild Card
- 1999 - 27-13 loss to Washington Redskins in Wild Card
- 2011 - 45-28 loss to New Orleans Saints in Wild Card
- 2014 - 24-20 loss to Dallas Cowboys in Wild Card
- 2016 - 26-6 loss to Seattle Seahawks in Wild Card