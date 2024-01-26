The Detroit Lions are America's team, and this map proves it

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Lions are gearing up for the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers, and it appears most of America is rooting for Detroit.

According to a map released by BetOnline.ag, dozens of states are rooting for Detroit.

In all, there are 37 states rooting for the Lions, according to BetOnline. They used geotagged X data and fan hashtags before the conference championship.

Here's the breakdown, according to BetOnline.



Detroit Lions - 37 states

San Francisco 49ers - seven states (California, Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, Oregon, Idaho and Utah)

Kansas City Chiefs - four states (Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri)

Baltimore Ravens (Virginia and Maryland)

Watch the Lions take on the 49ers Sunday, January 28 at 6:30 on FOX 17!