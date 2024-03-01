Tarik Skubal named Tigers Opening Day starter

Detroit Tigers left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal will be the team's Opening Day starter as the Tigers open the 2024 season.

Skubal, 27, will get his first Opening Day start. The Tigers open the season on the road against the Chicago White Sox starting March 28.

Hear from Skubal and Hinch below

Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal speaks after being named Opening Day starter

Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch on naming Tarik Skubal as Opening Day starter

“He’s earned this one. One, he’s really talented. Two, his preparation is incredible, and I’ve seen it grow from good to great. His intensity, his presence, how he interacts with his teammates," Manager A.J. Hinch said on Friday, according to MLB.com. It’s a great honor, and it’s an honor for me to be able to tell him. It’ll be his first of hopefully many -- you can’t take them for granted -- but I think everything about his last 12 months leading up to today has earned him the opportunity to be the first one out of the gate.”

Detroit takes on the White Sox on the road and then faces the New York Mets on the road before Opening Day on Friday, April 5 against the Oakland A's.

Last season, Skubal pitched in 15 games with a 7-3 record, 2.80 ERA and 102 strikeouts with a .90 WHIP.