Star-studded 2024 class for Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The newest additions to the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame will add more accomplishments to the institution's illustrious records.

The Sports Hall of Fame announced the 2024 class of inductees, including the winningest coach in Michigan girls basketball history and a football player named to one of the NFL's All-Decade teams.

The inductees include:



Mary Cicerone, a standout basketball player at Coopersville who later starred at the University of Detroit Mercy and then became Michigan’s winningest girls’ high school coach at Bloomfield Hills Marian. Her teams won over 700 games and six Class A championships.

Bill Dufek, a star member of the football and wrestling teams at East Grand Rapids High School. He was an All-American football defensive back at the University of Michigan and also played on the school's hockey team for four seasons.

Allison Fouch of East Grand Rapids. She won three times and earned All-American honors in golf at Michigan State University. Fouch later played six seasons on the LPGA Tour, including 2008 when she was ranked among the top 50 golfers on tour.

Joe Staley, a standout athlete at Rockford who played college football at Central Michigan University. Staley drafted 28th overall and played 13 years as the starting left tackle for the San Francisco 49ers. He was named to the Pro Bowl six times and to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

Jimmy Carter, a standout basketball player at the now defunct South High School. He served as an assistant coach at Ottawa Hills, Creston and Union high schools. Carter was well-known as a successful head girls’ coach at East Kentwood. He is being inducted as the Warren Reynolds Lifetime Achievement Award winner for 2024.



“It’s another incredible class that demonstrates achievement as athletes at the highest levels, but also recognizes coaching and mentorship impact in our state and community,” said Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame Chairman Mark Kimball. “The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame is excited to recognize and honor them.”

The five inductees will be formally added on September 27, joining the other 171 individuals and 16 teams already in the Sports Hall of Fame.

