Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo's newborn son has died

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo announced Monday his newborn son has died.

Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins. Ronaldo, who signed a letter along with Rodriguez, said their newborn daughter is giving them the strength to get through the tragedy.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," Ronaldo said. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel."

Ronaldo has four children.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time,” he added.

Manchester United, who plays Liverpool Tuesday, expressed its support for its start forward.

“Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time,” the team tweeted.