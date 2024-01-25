Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs, Dan Campbell & Ben Johnson named finalists for NFL Awards

While speaking with the media about this Sunday's NFC Championship game, head coach Dan Campbell says his team is built for the challenge.
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 12:28:11-05

Two Detroit Lions players and two coaches have been named finalists for AP NFL Awards for the 2023 season.

The awards will be presented at the NFL Honors in Las Vegas, three days before the Super Bowl.

Below are the finalists from the Detroit Lions.

AP Coach of the Year: Dan Campbell
AP Assistant Coach of the Year: Ben Johnson
AP Offensive Rookie of the year: Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs

The other finalists in those categories are below.

AP Coach of the Year

  • Dan Campbell - Detroit lions
  • John Harbaugh - Baltimore Ravens
  • DeMeco Ryans - Houston Texans
  • Kyle Shanahan - San Francisco 49ers
  • Kevin Stefanski - Cleveland Browns

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

  • Ben Johnson - Detroit Lions
  • Mike Macdonald - Baltimore Ravens
  • Todd Monken - Baltimore Ravens
  • Jim Schwartz - Cleveland Browns
  • Bobby Slowik - Houston Texans

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

  • Jahmyr Gibbs - Detroit Lions
  • Sam LaPorta - Detroit Lions
  • Puka Nacua - Los Angeles Rams
  • Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons
  • C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book