Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens 4-3

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Chris O'Meara/AP
FILE — Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri (14) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 4, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 6:31 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 06:31:09-05

MONTREAL (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Michael Rasmussen set up Fabbri with a pass through the crease.

Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sunqvist also scored to help the Red Wings improve to 21-18-8. Moritz Seider had three assists, and Ville Husso made 20 saves.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored twice and had an assist for Montreal. Michael Pezzetta added a goal and an assist, and Jake Allen made 38 saves. The Canadiens dropped to 20-25-4.

Harvey-Pinard tied it at 3 at with 1:21 left in the second period. He took a centering pass and beat Husso with a high backhander.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At New York Islanders on Friday night.

Canadiens: At Ottawa on Saturday night in opener of home-and-home set.

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

