Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Resale tickets for Lions Divisional Playoff game are more than double other games

The Detroit Lions and their fans are celebrating a playoff victory after the team beat the LA Rams Sunday night.
Posted at 9:54 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 09:54:54-05

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is buzzing over the Detroit Lions, especially after their first playoff win in more than 30 years last weekend.

The Wild Card matchup between the Lions and Los Angeles Rams was the most expensive Wild Card round ticket ever, according to multiple reports, and division playoff tickets are going for even more.

While regular tickets are on sale now to different Lions fan members and alumni, resale tickets on both StubHub and Ticketmaster are more than double the next most expensive divisional playoff game.

Fake Lions, Tigers and Pistons merchandize impacting local apparel stores

For tickets to the Lions vs. Buccaneers game on Sunday, the cheapest ticket, before fees on StubHub, is $569. On Ticketmaster, that price jumps to $600.

The next most expensive game is the Green Bay Packers vs. the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara. On StubHub, the cheapest ticket is $247 before fees, and on Ticketmaster, it's $274 before fees. That's as of 8:45 a.m on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Below is the breakdown of the cheapest ticket for each game, as of Tuesday morning, Jan. 16.

StubHub

  • Houston Texas at Baltimore Ravens - $129
  • Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills - $145
  • Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers - $247
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions - $569

Ticketmaster

  • Houston Texas at Baltimore Ravens - $165
  • Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills - $227 (fees included)
  • Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers - $274
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions - $600
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book