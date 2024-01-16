Resale tickets for Lions Divisional Playoff game are more than double other games

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is buzzing over the Detroit Lions, especially after their first playoff win in more than 30 years last weekend.

The Wild Card matchup between the Lions and Los Angeles Rams was the most expensive Wild Card round ticket ever, according to multiple reports, and division playoff tickets are going for even more.

While regular tickets are on sale now to different Lions fan members and alumni, resale tickets on both StubHub and Ticketmaster are more than double the next most expensive divisional playoff game.

For tickets to the Lions vs. Buccaneers game on Sunday, the cheapest ticket, before fees on StubHub, is $569. On Ticketmaster, that price jumps to $600.

The next most expensive game is the Green Bay Packers vs. the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara. On StubHub, the cheapest ticket is $247 before fees, and on Ticketmaster, it's $274 before fees. That's as of 8:45 a.m on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Below is the breakdown of the cheapest ticket for each game, as of Tuesday morning, Jan. 16.

StubHub



Houston Texas at Baltimore Ravens - $129

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills - $145

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers - $247

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions - $569

Ticketmaster