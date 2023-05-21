Reports: Michigan football staffer Glenn 'Shemy' Schembechler resigns

(WXYZ) — Glenn 'Shemy' Schembechler has resigned less than a week after being hired as Michigan's assistant director of football recruiting, according to multiple reports.

"We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel and head coach Jim Harbaugh said in a joint statement on Saturday. "Michigan Athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff and student-athletes feel welcome and where we fully support the University's and Athletic Department's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."

Schembechler's Twitter account had been deactivated as of Saturday night.

Schembechler, who played for his father Bo at Michigan, later served as a graduate assistant for the Wolverines before a scouting career for various NFL teams.