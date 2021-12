(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings game against the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 20 has been postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among the Colorado team.

According to the NHL, it has postponed Colorado's games and the Florida Panthers' games through at least the end of the NHL holiday break on Dec. 26.

According to several outlets, Colorado has five players in COVID-19 protocols and the Florida Panthers have several players out.