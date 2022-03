(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings traded forward Vladislav Namestnikov to the Dallas Stars Monday in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

In 60 games with Detroit this season, Namestnikov has tallied 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists.)

Namestnikov signed with the Red Wings as a free agent in October 2020.

Following the trade, the Red Wings hold 10 picks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and eight picks in the 2023 and 2024 drafts.