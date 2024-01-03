Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Postgame interview: Jim Harbaugh calls Rose Bowl win 'a glorious day for the Michigan Wolverines'

Postgame interview: Jim Harbaugh called Michigan’s overtime victory in the Rose Bowl “a glorious day for the Michigan Wolverines.” He talked with Brad Galli on the field
Jim Harbaugh interview with Brad Galli at Rose Bowl
Posted at 9:45 PM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 21:45:48-05

PASADENA, Calif. — Jim Harbaugh called Michigan’s overtime victory in the Rose Bowl “a glorious day for the Michigan Wolverines.” Check out his postgame interview with Brad Galli.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book