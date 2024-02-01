Pinto scores in OT to give Senators win over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Shane Pinto scored on a tip-in at 2:05 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Pinto deflected the puck in after Thomas Chabot shoveled it toward the net. It was his second goal in six games this season.

Brady Tkachuk and Mark Kastelic scored for the Senators. Joonas Korpisalo made 23 saves.

Ottawa won the season series, 3-1.

Daniel Sprong and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings. Alex Lyon stopped 22 shots for Detroit, which finished the month with a 9-2-2 record.

Larkin extended his point streak to 12 games during the third period with his team-high 23rd goal.

In the teams’ previous meeting last month, a 5-1 Ottawa victory, Larkin was knocked unconscious from a hit by Mathieu Joseph. The Detroit crowd booed Joseph every time he touched the puck on Wednesday.

The Senators posted a 6-7-2 record in January.

Both teams were playing their final game before the All-Star break.

Sprong scored the only goal of the first period. His 13th of the season came on a one-timer from the left circle off a Joe Veleno pass.

Detroit only had three shots on goal in the period but managed to kill off two penalties.

Kastelic tied it at 3:09 of the second period with his second goal this season. He redirected Jacob Bernard-Docker's shot from the point.

Tkachuk was called for tripping Jake Walman but it worked in Ottawa's favor.

Tkachuk came out of the penalty box and scored on a breakaway at 14:32 of the period. His 22nd goal was assisted by Pinto.

Larkin tied it at 2-all at 11:15 of the third, skating into the slot and sending the puck through traffic and beyond Korpisalo's catching glove. J.T. Compher and Olli Maatta were credited with assists.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host Toronto on Feb. 10.

Red Wings: Host Vancouver on Feb. 10.

