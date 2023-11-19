Watch Now
Sports

Actions

NFC North-leading Lions rally from 12-point deficit late to beat Bears 31-26

Bears Lions Football
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs in the endzone after his 1-yard rushing touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Posted at 5:40 PM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 17:40:05-05

DETROIT (AP) — David Montgomery's go-ahead 1-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left against his former team lifted the Detroit Lions to a 31-26 comeback victory over Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.

The NFC North-leading Lions overcame four turnovers, including Jared Goff's season-high three interceptions.

Detroit rallied from a 12-point deficit over the last 3:06 to rally for the win.

The Lions are 8-2 for the first time since 1962, giving the franchise a shot to win a division title for the first time in three decades.

Chicago blew chances to win consecutive games for the first time in nearly two years.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book