New Pistons president Trajan Langdon doesn't give timeline on coaching search, team rebuild

Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Pistons Owner Tom Gores, left, and President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon shake hands after addressing the NBA basketball media, Friday, June 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 5:03 PM, Jun 24, 2024

DETROIT (AP) — There is still plenty of uncertainty and mystery surrounding the Detroit Pistons.

The organization is coming off the worst season in franchise history and is once again searching for a new coach.

There’s no clearcut path to success and their roster — beyond Cade Cunningham — is a series of question marks.

One thing owner Tom Gores seems sure about is that he has finally found the right front office executive to lead the franchise. He considers Trajan Langdon not only his president of basketball operations, but his CEO.

Langdon was officially introduced on Friday.

