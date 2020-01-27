GVSU offensive coordinator suspended after Hitler comment

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A Grand Valley State University football coach has been suspended as the school investigates comments he made regarding Adolph Hitler.

Morris Berger — who was announced as offensive coordinator a week ago — told GVSU student newspaper the Lanthorn that he would like to dine with Hitler in response to a question from reporter Kellen Voss, who is also an employee at FOX 17.

"This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler,” Berger said. “It was obviously very sad, and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none. How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader."

On Monday, Berger was suspended as the school investigates his comments.

The university released the following statement:

“The comments made by Offensive Coordinator Morris Berger, as reported in The Lanthorn student newspaper, do not reflect the values of Grand Valley State University. Berger has been suspended and the university is conducting a thorough investigation.”