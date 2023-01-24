Michigan widening stadium tunnel access ahead of 2023 season

(WXYZ) — Michigan plans to widen the entrance to the field tunnel at Michigan Stadium ahead of the 2023 season, the university confirmed on Monday.

"This is being done to widen access to the field for competitors, staff, and game personnel entering and exiting from the tunnel and is a direct result of a thorough safety review following the season," Michigan athletics spokesperson Kurt Svoboda said. "Our goal is to ensure a safe and healthy environment for student-athletes, coaches, support staff, and all fans associated with games at Michigan Stadium."

Michigan placed additional security personnel in the tunnel in 2022 as a result of a postgame incident involving Michigan and Michigan State players in October.

The university plans to remove approximately 45 seats at the base of Section 1 — currently adjacent to the existing tunnel area — and says it reached out to season ticket holders impacted by the move in order to find comparable relocated seats.

Michigan plans to add an undisclosed number standing room-only tickets for games in 2023.

"We routinely look for spaces to accommodate fans within existing gameday operations," said Svoboda.

