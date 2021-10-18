Watch
Sports

Actions

Michigan vs. Michigan State to kick off at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30

items.[0].image.alt
Al Goldis/AP
Spartan Stadium is nearly empty after an evacuation was ordered due to severe weather before an NCAA college football game between Michigan State and South Florida, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Spartan Stadium wide shot
Posted at 1:20 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 13:20:04-04

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy in the afternoon of Oct. 30.

The Big Ten announced the two teams will play at 12 p.m. at Spartan Stadium. The game is airing on FOX.

Michigan State will go into the matchup undefeated at 7-0 and the Spartans are currently ranked 9th. MSU has a bye week this weekend.

Michigan is currently undefeated and ranked 6th, and takes on Northwestern Saturday ahead of the matchup against the Spartans.

The Wolverines lead the series 71-37-5 but the Spartans won last season 27-24 at The Big House. It was their first win since 2017.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time