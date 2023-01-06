Michigan State prepares for rival Michigan this weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It does not get better than this! Michigan State vs. Michigan is one of the best rivalries in college basketball. It's coming together this Saturday at the Breslin Center.

Both teams have a long history with each other, and the Spartans know how much this game means to the program.

"Everybody is gonna watch it. You've got to give it everything you got, that's what I learned from the past two years," said Michigan State center Mady Sissoko.

Michigan State is off to a 10-4 start this season and coming off a double-digit victory against Nebraska Tuesday. Michigan State has been rolling at home this season with a current 6-1 record with the only loss being to conference opponent Northwestern.

Michigan comes into this game with a 9-5 overall record and undefeated in conference games.

The Spartans know controlling the tempo early will be key.

Michigan State’s Tyson Walker had one of his best games of the season against Nebraska by scoring 21 points. The Spartans will need him to be aggressive against Michigan to set the tone offensively, along with Joey Hauser who has been the team's best shooter.

They will need big performances from those two, in particular, to pull off the win.

No matter how good or bad teams are in a rivalry game, it can go either way, but the way both Michigan State and Michigan have looked good so far this year. Fans will be in for a treat!