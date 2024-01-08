Lions TE Sam LaPorta has an 'outside shot' of playing Sunday

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions pro bowl tight end Sam LaPorta has an "outside shot" of playing in Sunday's playoff game, head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday.

LaPorta, who broke NFL and franchise records on Sunday, suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the win over the Vikings.

"LaPorta has an outside shot now. In 48 hours, we'll know a lot with him," Campbell said. "But, he's got an outside shot."

While Campbell didn't go into details about what injury LaPorta suffered, many reports said he suffered a hyperextended knee and a bone bruise.

As for other injuries, Campbell said Kalif Raymond is in a similar boat with LaPorta but a little further away.

"It's very much, we're talking in days, not weeks here, which is a good thing," Campbell said.

He also said that tight end Brock Wright and wide receiver Jameson Williams are also doing much better.