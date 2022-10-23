Lions sign punter Jack Fox to extension through 2026 season

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions signed punter Jack Fox to a contract extension through the 2026 season on Saturday.

The deal is worth $3.775 million per year, with $7.5 million guaranteed, according to a report from NFL Network.

"Jack has earned everything he has accomplished in his young career, and he sets a great example for his teammates with his professionalism and work ethic," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said. "We are thrilled to have him as a leader on our team for years to come."

Fox, in his third season with the Lions, was named to the Pro Bowl following the 2020 season.