Lions' Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown added to Pro Bowl roster

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown have been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl roster, the team announced Monday.

Sewell and St. Brown join Frank Ragnow, who was previously named to the Pro Bowl.

That gives the Lions three Pro Bowlers for the first time since 2014. Detroit had three players, including Ragnow, selected in 2020, but the game was canceled.

The Pro Bowl Games begin Thursday with a skills challenge, which is scheduled to include dodgeball, a lightning round game, a longest golf drive competition, precision passing and best catch.

Sunday features an additional skills challenge and the traditional Pro Bowl, which will be played as a flag football game.