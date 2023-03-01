Lions getting alternate helmets in 2023, but new uniforms to come in 2024

(WXYZ) — The Lions are getting an update to their on-field attire in 2023, but a full uniform overhaul is still in the works for 2024.

The team is getting another helmet for its alternate uniforms next season, WXYZ confirmed with the Lions. The NFL allows a second helmet to be worn, as long as no new logo is created and some logo from team history is shown.

A LOOK AT DETROIT LIONS HELMETS OVER THE YEARS

Lions president Rod Wood said uniform changes will be more drastic than the last unveiling in 2017, but won’t happen this year. He told the Free Press in an interview the team is working with Nike on designs.

The NFL permits teams to change uniforms every five seasons, so the Lions could have implemented new jerseys this upcoming season. Wood said at the owners’ meetings in 2022 the team was planning changes.

The alternate helmets will only be worn this season, Wood told the Free Press. 13 of the 32 NFL teams wore alternate helmets this past year.

