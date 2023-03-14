Lions free agency tracker: LB Alex Anzalone agrees to three-year deal

(WXYZ) — Here's the latest on the Detroit Lions free agency signings, tenders and more:

4:34 p.m. Monday, March 13

The Lions have agreed to a three-year deal with linebacker Alex Anzalone worth $18.75 million, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Anzalone started all 17 games for Detroit last season, tallying 77 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception.

1:32 p.m. Monday, March 13

The Lions are signing free agent cornerback Cam Sutton to a 3-year deal, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

According to Rapoport, the deal is a 3-year contract worth $33 million, and $22.5 million guaranteed.

Sutton, 27, has spent the last six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season, he started 15 games for Pittsburgh and had three interceptions, 15 pass deflections and 43 tackles. He also had a 47.9% completion percentage on 73 targets .

11:03 a.m. Monday, March 13

The Lions announced they re-signed running back Craig Reynolds, but contract terms were not disclosed.

He battled injuries last year and appeared in nine games, rushing 23 times for 102 yards and adding nine catches for 116 yards. 2023 will be his third season in Detroit.

11:03 a.m. Monday, March 13

The Lions announced they have tendered the following exclusive rights free agents:

LB Scott Daly

DL Benito Jones

LB Anthony Pittman

TE Brock Wright

TE Shane Zylstra

The NFL classifies an exclusive rights free agent as a player with no more than two years in the league. When that player's contract expires, they are only allowed to negotiate with the team that originally signed them, unless the team releases their rights.

10:37 a.m. Monday, March 13

THREAD: What Isaiah Buggs (@BigPooh_91) had to say about returning to Detroit as a Lion.



"When you find a place you can call home, you feel more comfortable. When you get comfortable, you can do more things. I'm just glad to be back here in Detroit."https://t.co/1hRdP6hXNT — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) March 13, 2023

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the deal is worth up to $6 million.

Buggs, 26, appeared in all 17 games for the Lions last season, getting 46 total tackles, one sack and two pass deflections.

The 6-foot-3, 296-pound defensive end had more tackles last season than his previous three seasons combined with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He also played 755 snaps on defense, which was 67% of the snaps, and previously his career high was 227 snaps.

In January, Buggs spoke to reporters and said he wanted to be back in Detroit.

"I don't know what's going to happen, but I hope to God that I'll be back here," Buggs said. "All the defensive staff here gave me an opportunity and it was just a blessing to be here."