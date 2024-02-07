Kobe Bufkin to play in Grand Rapids tonight against the Gold

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Gold will face off against the College Park Skyhawks on Wednesday, February 7th and Thursday, February 8th and Grand Rapids native Kobe Bufkin will take the court in both games. Tip off for both games starts at 7pm.

The College Park Skyhawks’ roster features Bufkin, who is currently on assignment from the Atlanta Hawks. Kobe is a graduate of Grand Rapids Christian High School and attended the University of Michigan from 2021-2023. He was the fifteenth overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, selected by the Atlanta Hawks.

He's been playing for the Skyhawks since late December while he rehabs a fractured thumb. Since joining the team at College Park he has averaged 23 points a game.