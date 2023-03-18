Jamaal Williams calls contract offer from Lions 'disrespectful,' says team didn't want him anymore

(WXYZ) — Jamaal Williams signed with the Saints on Friday, and shed light on his exit from Detroit.

The running back said he felt the Lions were done with him.

"The offer they gave me, I feel like was very just disrespectful and just showing they really didn't want me to really be there," Williams said.



Williams broke Barry Sanders' single-season rushing touchdown record during the 2022 season. Williams scored 17 rushing touchdowns, breaking Sanders' 16-touchdown record set in 1991.

He expressed a desire to return to Detroit, but the Lions ultimately agreed to a reported three-year deal with former Bears running back David Montgomery.

ESPN reports the Williams deal with New Orleans is for three years and $12 million, with $8 million fully guaranteed.

"I just wanna say thank you to all the Detroit fans and everybody apart of the hidden village of the den," Williams posted Wednesday night on Twitter. "I’ve grown a lot just from those two years and i appreciate every experience I had with every person I came to encounter while I was there."