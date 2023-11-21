Here's the Detroit Lions all-time record on Thanksgiving

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are playing in their 84th Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday when they take on NFC North rival Green Bay.
Detroit is 8-2 on the season for the first time since 1962 and looks like they'll win their division, but when it comes to Thanksgiving, the Lions don't have a great record.
They have played in every Thanksgiving game since 1934, and they are 37-44-2 in their record for turkey day games. There were no Thanksgiving games held from 1941-1944 because of World War II.
The last time the Lions won on Thanksgiving was 2016 when they beat the Minnesota Vikings 16-13. Since then, they have lost to the Vikings in 2017, Bears in 2018, 2019 and 2021, Texans in 2020 and Bills in 2022.
Below is the breakdown of every Thanksgiving game they have played in.
- 1934 - 19-16 loss to Bears
- 1935 - 14-2 win over Bears
- 193613-7 win over Bears
- 1937 - 13-0 loss to Bears
- 1938 - 14-7 win over Bears
- 1945 - 28-21 loss to Cleveland Rams
- 1946 - 34-10 loss to Boston Yanks
- 1947 - 34-14 loss to Bears
- 1948 - 28-14 loss to Chicago Cardinals
- 1949 - 28-7 loss to Bears
- 1950 - 49-14 win over New York Yanks
- 1951 - 52-35 win over Packers
- 1952 - 48-24 win over Packers
- 1953 - 34-15 win over Packers
- 1954 - 28-24 win over Packers
- 1955 - 24-10 win over Packers
- 1956 - 24-20 loss to Packers
- 1957 - 18-6 win over Packers
- 1958 - 24-14 win over Packers
- 1959 - 24-17 loss to Packers
- 1960 - 23-10 win over Packers
- 1961 - 17-9 loss to Packers
- 1962 - 26-14 win over Packers
- 1963 - 13-13 tie with Packers
- 1964 - 27-24 loss to Bears
- 1965 - 24-24 tie with Colts
- 1966 - 41-14 loss to 49ers
- 1967 - 31-7 loss to Rams
- 1968 - 12-0 loss to Eagles
- 1969 - 27-0 loss to Vikings
- 1970 - 28-14 win over Raiders
- 1971 - 32-21 win over Chiefs
- 1972 - 37-20 win over Jets
- 1973 - 20-0 loss to Redskins
- 1974 - 31-27 loss to Broncos
- 1975 - 20-0 loss to Rams
- 1976 - 27-14 win over Bills
- 1977 - 31-14 loss to Bears
- 1978 - 17-14 win over Broncos
- 1979 - 20-0 win over Bears
- 1980 - 23-17 loss to Bears
- 1981 - 27-10 win over Chiefs
- 1982 - 13-6 loss to Giants
- 1983 - 45-3 win over Steelers
- 1984 - 31-28 win over Packers
- 1985 - 31-20 win over Jets
- 1986 - 44-40 loss to Packers
- 1987 - 27-20 loss to Chiefs
- 1988 - 23-0 loss to Vikings
- 1989 - 13-10 win over Browns
- 1990 - 40-27 win over Broncos
- 1991 - 16-6 win over Bears
- 1992 - 24-21 loss to Oilers
- 1993 - 10-6 loss to Bears
- 1994 - 35-21 win over Bills
- 1995 - 44-38 win over Vikings
- 1996 - 28-24 loss to Chiefs
- 1997 - 55-20 win over Bears
- 1998 - 19-16 win over Steelers
- 1999 - 21-17 win over Bears
- 2000 - 34-9 win over Patriots
- 2001 - 29-27 loss to Packers
- 2002 - 20-12 loss to Patriots
- 2003 - 22-14 win over Packers
- 2004 - 41-9 loss to Colts
- 2005 - 27-7 loss to Falcons
- 2006 - 27-10 loss to Dolphins
- 2007 - 37-26 loss to Packers
- 2008 - 47-10 loss to Titans
- 2009 - 34-12 loss to Packers
- 2010 - 45-24 loss to Patriots
- 2011 - 27-15 loss to Packers
- 2012 - 34-31 loss to Texans
- 2013 - 40-10 win over Packers
- 2014 - 34-17 win over Bears
- 2015 - 45-15 win over Eagles
- 2016 - 16-13 win over Vikings
- 2017 - 30-23 loss to Vikings
- 2018 - 23-16 loss to Bears
- 2019 - 24-20 loss to Bears
- 2020 - 41-25 loss to Texans
- 2021 - 16-14 loss to Bears
- 2022 - 28-25 loss to Buffalo Bills